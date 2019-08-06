Russia’s Tyumen entrepreneurs eye to establish partnership in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Businessmen from Russia’s Tyumen city, who will be in Baku from August 11-16, intend to establish ties with potential partners from Azerbaijan, Trend reports re

The visit is organized by Export Support Center of the Tyumen region and will include business meetings and negotiations. Businessmen also are expected to visit the enterprises of importers in Baku.

According to the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Tyumen Region, representatives of companies such as Tyumen-Pribor LLC, Tyumen Machine-Building Plant (production of driven clutch disks for domestic and foreign freight and passenger vehicles), Zhizn company (peat and sapropel production) and SIBNA company (the latest technologies in the field of commercial accounting of energy resources) will participate in the negotiations.

“Azerbaijan is of interest to the company, but before it had no cooperation with this region,” Deputy Director General of Tyumen-Pribor LLC Yulia Medvedeva said.

