The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Poles have agreed on a contract extension, extending his tenure through the 2029 season, News.Az reports, citingCBS Sports.

Poles, who had two years remaining on his contract, will be signed through the 2029 season.

Poles, 39, has made a flurry of moves with mixed results since arriving in January 2022. His biggest transaction occurred in March 2023, when he traded the No. 1 overall pick in that year's draft to the Panthers in exchange for the 9th and 61st overall picks, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and receiver D.J. Moore. Pace later used those picks to acquire several future starters, including quarterback Caleb Williams and wideout Rome Odunze, both of whom were first-round picks in 2024.

This offseason has been another busy one for Pace and the Bears. The team's biggest offseason move was the hiring of former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Chicago was aggressive in free agency with Johnson aboard by signing six expected starers, three of which are along the offensive line.

While they are just 15-36 since Poles' arrival, it's clear that Chicago's brass remains confident that Poles is capable of leading the Bears back to the postseason for the first time since 2020. The Bears, who haven't played in a Super Bowl since 2006 and haven't won the big game since 1985, are also hoping to snap their drought without a playoff win, which dates back to the 2010 season.

