Ryanair says ends talks with Boeing on large jet order

Ryanair (RYA.I) has ended talks with Boeing (BA.N) on a major new order for Boeing 737 jets due to a disagreement over pricing, the Irish airline said on Monday, Reuters reports.

The budget giant is already the largest European customer for the 737 MAX, with 210 firm orders of the 197-seat MAX 8-200 model. It has said it could order up to 250 of the 230-seat MAX 10 for delivery from around 2025.

A large order from Ryanair would provide a major boost to U.S. planemaker Boeing and its MAX, which was grounded for 20 months, up to last November, after two fatal crashes. It would also boost an industry grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Ryanair Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary poured cold water on the chances of a quick deal, saying he would be surprised if agreement was reached before next year.

On Monday, he said talks had collapsed without any agreement on pricing.

"We are disappointed we couldn’t reach agreement," O'Leary said in a statement.

"However, Boeing has a more optimistic outlook on aircraft pricing than we do, and we have a disciplined track record of not paying high prices for aircraft."

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

