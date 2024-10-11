S. Korea conducts live-fire drills with Taurus missile amid N. Korean threats

+ ↺ − 16 px

The South Korean Air Force has carried out live-fire drills featuring the long-range air-to-surface Taurus missile, marking the first such exercise in seven years amid ongoing nuclear and missile threats from North Korea.

In the tests conducted on Tuesday and Thursday, F-15K fighter jets fired the Taurus missile, which flew 400 kilometers and successfully hit pre-designated targets in the Yellow Sea, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.In 2017, South Korea conducted a live-fire test in an apparent show of force in response to North Korea's sixth nuclear test.The Taurus missile is capable of flying at a maximum speed of 1,163 kph to hit key facilities across North Korea within 15 minutes when fired from near Seoul.Equipped with stealth technology, the missile can carry out precision strikes within 3 meters of the target and penetrate reinforced concrete walls, allowing it to strike the North's underground bunkers.In addition to the live-fire drills, the Air Force said it conducted exercises to intercept cruise missiles involving F-35A and KF-16 fighter jets.The drills came as North Korea has been ramping up tensions on the Korean Peninsula with its continued trash balloon campaign and rare disclosure of a uranium enrichment facility.

