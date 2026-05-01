Brazil Congress cuts Bolsonaro sentence, Lula suffers defeat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil’s Congress has voted to override a presidential veto, approving changes to sentencing laws that could significantly reduce prison time for former president Jair Bolsonaro, marking a major political setback for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The legislation, passed with strong majorities in both chambers, alters how prison sentences are calculated by preventing the stacking of penalties for similar offences. This adjustment could directly benefit individuals convicted in connection with the January 8, 2023 unrest in Brasília, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Bolsonaro, who was sentenced in 2025 to 27 years in prison for his alleged role in a coup-related case following the 2022 election, is currently under house arrest. Legal analysts say the new law could reduce his effective sentence by up to 20 years, potentially allowing him to move to a less restrictive prison regime or even shorten his time in custody significantly.

The vote comes amid heightened political tension in Brazil, with lawmakers split sharply over the reform. Supporters of the measure argue it corrects sentencing inconsistencies, while critics say it weakens accountability for attacks on democratic institutions.

The decision is also expected to face legal challenges. Government officials are reportedly considering an appeal to Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court, arguing that the changes may violate constitutional protections related to crimes against the democratic state.

The development adds further strain to an already polarised political environment in Brazil, where upcoming elections are intensifying competition between Bolsonaro-aligned opposition forces and Lula’s administration.

News.Az