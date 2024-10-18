S. Korea conducts rocket artillery drills near border with N. Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The South Korean army on Friday conducted rocket artillery drills near its border with North Korea, firing live rounds into waters off the east coast in a show its firepower.

The drills, involving Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers, took place Thursday night in the border county of Goseong, 159 kilometers northeast of Seoul, with troops firing 130 millimeter rockets to strike a target 17 km off the coast, according to the Army, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap. "Through the Chunmoo that possesses formidable firepower, range and accuracy, this live-fire training took place to demonstrate the Army's resolve and capabilities to retaliate immediately, strongly and until the end if the enemy undertakes a provocation," it said.The rocket artillery system is designed to strike North Korean long-range artillery pieces, many of which are stationed within range of South Korea's broader capital area -- home to half of the country's 51 million people.The wheeled mobile system is capable of launching 130 mm rockets at a maximum range of 36 km and firing up to 12 rockets before reloading.Cross-border tensions have heightened after North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over Pyongyang multiple times this month and blew up parts of major inter-Korean land routes just north of the border on Tuesday.

News.Az