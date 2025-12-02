S. Korea's Lee proposes resuming talks with N. Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Lee Jae Myung on Tuesday proposed reopening communication channels with North Korea, describing it as a first step toward “peaceful coexistence” between Seoul and Pyongyang.

Lee made the remarks during an event to mark the launch of the 22th Peaceful Unification Advisory Council, stressing that unification is a path that must be taken regardless of whether it takes decades or even a millennia, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

"The historic task given to us is to end hostility and confrontation between the two Koreas, and to build a new inter-Korean relationship based on peaceful existence," Lee said, suggesting the Koreas begin by restoring their dialogue channels.

Lee also emphasized that South Korea has no intention of pursuing unification by absorption.

Since taking office in June, the Lee administration has vowed to resume dialogue and reconciliation with North Korea, suspending loudspeaker broadcasts along the border and urging civic groups to halt anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns as part of efforts to mend frayed ties.

Still, prospects for resuming dialogue with North Korea are uncertain as North Korea remains unresponsive South Korea's peace overture. Last month, South Korea proposed military talks with North Korea to discuss the military demarcation line, but there has been no response from Pyongyang so far.

