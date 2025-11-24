Turkish, South Korean presidents start talks in Ankara to strengthen ties

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially welcomed South Korean President Lee Jae Myung to the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday, initiating high-level discussions aimed at enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations. The visit represents a significant diplomatic engagement between Türkiye and South Korea, focusing on expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

High-Level Delegations Participate

The welcoming ceremony featured senior officials from both governments, including Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, and Trade Minister Omer Bolat. The presence of key cabinet members underscored the comprehensive nature of the discussions planned between the two leaders, covering economic, energy, and diplomatic cooperation.

Bilateral Meeting Sets Agenda

Following the official ceremony, Presidents Erdogan and Lee proceeded to a private bilateral meeting where they were expected to address pressing international issues alongside strengthening defense and trade relationships. The talks were scheduled to cover regional stability, counterterrorism cooperation, and opportunities for joint investments in technology and infrastructure projects that benefit both nations' strategic interests.

Signing Ceremonies and Joint Press Conference

The diplomatic agenda included formal agreement signings between Turkish and South Korean institutions, building on existing partnerships in defense, energy, and technology sectors. The visit was scheduled to conclude with a joint press conference where both leaders were expected to outline the concrete outcomes of their discussions and reaffirm their commitment to deepening the longstanding friendship between Türkiye and South Korea.