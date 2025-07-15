S. Korea seeks wartime command transfer from U.S. within President Lee’s term

South Korea aims to regain wartime operational control (OPCON) of its troops from the United States within President Lee Jae-myung’s five-year term, Defense Minister nominee Ahn Gyu-back said Tuesday.

Speaking at his parliamentary confirmation hearing, Ahn emphasized the administration's intent to accelerate the long-delayed OPCON transfer, which would mark a significant shift in the military alliance between Seoul and Washington, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The move comes as the U.S., under President Donald Trump’s renewed leadership, continues pressing allies to assume more responsibility for their own defense.

Seoul and Washington have agreed on a “conditions-based” OPCON transfer, which requires South Korea to demonstrate sufficient capability to lead joint forces, strengthen its strike and air defense systems, and ensure a stable regional security environment before taking full command.

Ahn reaffirmed that efforts are underway to meet these conditions and finalize the transfer within Lee’s presidency.

