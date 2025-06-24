S. Korean president stresses need to build peace on Korean Peninsula

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung stressed the need to build peace on the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday, a day before marking the 75th anniversary of the Korean War, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Lee told a cabinet meeting that security issues cannot be overemphasized.

"Making peace in which no one needs to fight is the surest security. Making peace is the job of politics," Lee noted.

The president said security is very directly linked to economic issues, stressing that the slogan of "Peace constitutes economy and peace constitutes food" has currently become a reality.

