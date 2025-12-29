S. Korean President vows answers on Jeju Air crash

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung apologized to families of the 179 victims of the Jeju Air crash, pledging to uncover the truth behind the tragedy. The crash, which occurred on December 29, 2024, was the worst aircraft accident in South Korea’s history.

The Jeju Air jet crash-landed at Muan International Airport, hitting an embankment and erupting in flames. Only two of 181 people on board survived. Preliminary investigations cited bird strikes on both engines, but questions remain about runway design, pilot decisions, and systemic safety lapses, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

President Lee emphasized the need for real change and action, rather than empty promises. Parliament is reviewing plans to reform the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board to ensure independence and improved expertise.

Families of the victims will hold a memorial service at Muan International Airport to mark the anniversary of the crash, honoring those who lost their lives.

The president’s commitment comes as South Korea seeks to prevent similar tragedies and improve aviation safety standards across the country.

News.Az