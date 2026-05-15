S. Korean special counsel seeks 7.5-year sentence for ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee

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South Korea’s special counsel on Friday requested a 7.5-year prison sentence for Kim Keon Hee, wife of former President Yoon Suk-yeol, over corruption charges that included the alleged sale of government posts, News.Az reports, citing Yonhap.

The team led by independent counsel Min Joong-ki, who headed investigations into corruption allegations involving the former presidential couple, asked the Seoul Central District Court to sentence Kim to seven and a half years in prison for allegedly selling public offices in exchange for expensive jewelry, a painting, and a designer bag.

Kim was accused of receiving a necklace, a brooch, and earrings from a businessman between March and May 2022 in return for the appointment of his eldest son-in-law to a government position.

She was also charged with accepting a gold turtle from a former head of the national education commission in exchange for an appointment request in April 2022, along with a wristwatch from a robot dog entrepreneur in September that year in return for business-related favors.

Additional charges included receiving a designer bag from a pastor between June and September 2022 and a painting from a former prosecutor in February 2023 in exchange for a nomination request.

Kim Keon-hee, who was indicted under detention in August 2025, became the first wife of a former South Korean president to stand trial while in detention.

Meanwhile, Yoon Suk-yeol was sentenced to life in prison in February for insurrection linked to his declaration of martial law in December 2024.

He was indicted under detention in January 2025 as the suspected ringleader of the insurrection, becoming the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested and indicted.

News.Az