S&P 500 drops as Trump’s ’liberation day’ tariffs loom

The S&P 500 fell Monday just days ahead of President Donald Trump’s April 2 "liberation day" deadline to impose more trade tariffs, News.Az reports citing Investing.

At 12:58 ET (17:58 GMT), the rose 0.3%, the index fell 0.5%, and the dropped 1.4%.

The major indices are on pace to end the month sharply lower, weighed by mounting trade and economic concerns.

Trump tariff jitters grow as ‘liberation day’ approaches

President Trump is set to unveil several more trade tariffs on April 2, a date he has repeatedly touted as “liberation day.”

A WSJ report over the weekend said Trump will consider higher tariffs against a broader range of countries, as he embarks on a trade agenda aimed at correcting alleged trade imbalances against the U.S.

The U.S. president rattled markets last week by imposing a 25% tariff on all non-American cars. The tariff will take effect from April 2, where Trump could also announce tariffs against other sectors such as commodities, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

Markets fear that Trump’s tariffs, which will be borne by U.S. importers, will underpin inflation and compromise U.S. economic growth in the coming months.

Goldman Sachs in the next 12 months, and also expects inflation to rise further above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target in 2025.

Jobs report looms large

This week sees an abundance of major economic releases, including the all-important jobs report for March.

The U.S. economy is tipped to have added 139,000 in March, down from 151,000 in the previous month, while the is seen equaling February’s mark of 4.1%.

Prior to the release of the nonfarm payrolls figures on Friday, measures of and will also be published, along with separate numbers tracking activity.

Wall Street indexes fell sharply on Friday after inflation- the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge- read higher than expected for February.

The reading gives the Fed more impetus to keep interest rates steady for longer, especially in the face of heightened uncertainty over the economy.

Tesla to reveal Q1 deliveries

In the corporate sector, Tesla (NASDAQ: ) is expected to unveil first-quarter deliveries data this week, with analysts and investors bracing for a potential drop in the proxy for the electric vehicle maker’s sales.

The numbers, which are due out on April 2, are projected to show a decline in the figure versus the year-ago period, as the company contends with a backlash to CEO Elon Musk’s political activities that have led to protests at showrooms.

Coreweave drops; Mr. Cooper Group jumps on deal activity;

CoreWeave Inc (NASDAQ: ) fell more than 9% just days after making its public debut. The Nvidia-backed company opened trading its below IPO price on Friday.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ: ) shrugged off the broader market malaise, rising more than 14% after the mortgage services provider agreed to be aquired by Rocket Companies in a $9.4B deal.

