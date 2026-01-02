S&P 500 jumps on tech rally to start 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% on the first trading day of 2026, as tech stocks continued their momentum from last year. The Nasdaq gained 1.3%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 50 points, or 0.1%.

Tech leaders led the rally: Nvidia climbed more than 3%, and Apple and Alphabet each rose 2%. Tesla shares were also higher, despite its fourth-quarter deliveries missing analyst forecasts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Other gainers included Wayfair and luxury furniture retailer RH, which jumped more than 5% and 6%, respectively, after President Donald Trump postponed planned tariffs on home goods.

Tech stocks were the top performers of 2025, with the S&P 500 up over 16%, Nasdaq up 20%, and the Dow up 13%, hitting record highs across all three benchmarks. Strategists expect continued gains in 2026, with the average S&P 500 target suggesting an 11% upside.

News.Az