S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow futures surge after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire deal

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US stock futures edged higher on Friday morning after President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Lebanon had agreed to a 10-day ceasefire, which he said was one of Iran’s conditions for opening the Strait of Hormuz, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (ES=F) rose 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures (NQ=F) were little changed. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) gained 0.2%.

During Thursday’s regular trading session, US equities closed broadly higher. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) both reached new intraday and closing record highs, rising 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. The Dow (^DJI) added 115 points, or 0.2%.

Markets have now fully recovered losses linked to the recent Iran conflict. Trump indicated the ceasefire would take effect at 5 p.m. ET and suggested that negotiations over the weekend could lead to a more permanent peace agreement.

Speaking at the White House, the president said, “It’s looking very good that we’re going to make a deal with Iran, and it’s going to be a good deal.”

In corporate news, Netflix (NFLX) fell sharply in after-hours trading despite reporting better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Shares dropped more than 9% as investors focused on a weaker-than-expected outlook for the second quarter.

Looking ahead, several financial institutions are scheduled to report earnings before Friday’s market open, including Truist Financial (TFC), State Street (STT), and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB).

News.Az