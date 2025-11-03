S&P 500, Nasdaq futures climb as investors eye November gains

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures edged higher on Monday as Wall Street sought to carry October’s momentum into the new month.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.2%, Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.3%, and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose about 0.1%, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The uptick follows a strong October performance, with the S&P 500 advancing 2.3%, the Dow gaining 2.5%, and the Nasdaq Composite surging 4.7%, driven by investor enthusiasm for growth and AI-linked stocks, led by Big Tech’s “Magnificent Seven.”

Market optimism has also been buoyed by signs of easing US-China trade tensions. However, investors remain cautious amid ongoing political and economic uncertainty in Washington. The continuing US government shutdown has delayed key data releases, including the much-anticipated jobs report. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments this week on the legality of President Trump’s wide-ranging tariffs.

Earnings season is in full swing, with roughly 300 S&P 500 companies having reported third-quarter results. More than 100 additional reports are expected this week, including from Palantir, Super Micro, and AMD.

In the absence of official government data, market watchers are turning to private sector reports for guidance. Upcoming releases from the Institute for Supply Management, S&P Global, and the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index are expected to play an outsized role in shaping investor sentiment this week.

