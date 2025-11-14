S&P cuts Nissan’s credit rating to BB- as profit pressures grow

S&P Global Ratings has downgraded Nissan Motor to BB- from BB, citing continued pressure on profitability and a weakening competitive position in key global markets.

The agency said Nissan’s operational efficiency has deteriorated, while its recovery remains uncertain, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to S&P, tariff costs, intense competition, and rising expenses under inflation are major headwinds holding back the automaker’s performance.

The downgrade also applies to Nissan’s overseas subsidiaries. The outlook remains negative, signalling the possibility of further rating cuts if financial stress deepens.

News.Az