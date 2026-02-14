Sachem Head increases stake in Warner Bros Discovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Warner Bros Discovery attracted increased attention from activist hedge fund Sachem Head Capital Management in late 2025, with the firm more than doubling its stake in the media giant, according to a regulatory filing.

Sachem Head reported owning nearly 8 million shares of Warner Bros Discovery by the end of the fourth quarter, making it one of the hedge fund’s top U.S. stock investments. The move came as the entertainment company agreed to sell its streaming and studios business to Netflix, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The increased investment comes during a turbulent period for Warner Bros Discovery, which is also facing takeover pressure from Paramount Skydance. The company recently rejected a hostile acquisition bid, but Paramount has continued pushing for negotiations and has hinted at a potential boardroom challenge.

Warner Bros Discovery, valued at roughly $70 billion, remains a major player in the global media industry despite ongoing restructuring and takeover interest.

Sachem Head’s filing also revealed new investments in telecommunications firm EchoStar, online used-car retailer Carvana, and entertainment company Live Nation.

Market watchers closely follow these filings as signals of which companies major investors see as opportunities or potential takeover targets.

News.Az