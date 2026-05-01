Sagittarius Horoscope Today: May 1, 2026 – Expansion meets reality check

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Sagittarius begins the day with optimism and a desire for growth, but is reminded to align ambitions with practical realities. While new ideas and opportunities may appear appealing, careful planning is necessary to ensure they are sustainable.

Travel, education, or new experiences may be on the horizon, offering potential for expansion. However, rushing into decisions without considering details could lead to complications. Balancing enthusiasm with responsibility will be key.

Professionally, Sagittarius may benefit from exploring innovative approaches, but should remain grounded in achievable goals. Financial decisions also require caution, particularly when dealing with investments or large expenses.

Emotionally, maintaining a realistic outlook will help avoid disappointment. By combining vision with practicality, Sagittarius can move forward confidently while minimizing risks.

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