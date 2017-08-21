Sahil metro station closed for a year in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sahil subway station has been closed for major overhaul in Baku today.

The major overhaul of the station will last for a year, Fineko/abc.az reports.

During the repair period, the station will work neither at the entrance nor at the exit, and the trains moving to Icherisheher station will pass Sahil station without stopping.

Operated since 1967, the station has never undergone major overhaul.

The major overhaul of the station provides for the replacement of three LT-3 escalators with four Victoria escalators produced by ThyssenKrupp. The marble-granite facing and the major equipment will be replaced and other works will be carried out at the station.

News.Az

