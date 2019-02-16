Sala's body arrives in Argentina for funeral

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of late Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday in preparation for his funeral on Saturday, Xinhua reported.

A van carrying Sala's body was escorted by police in its journey from the Ezeiza international airport on the outskirts of Buenos Aires to the northern city of Progreso, where the funeral will be held.

Sala died when the single-engine plane in which he was traveling crashed in the English Channel near Alderney on January 21. The 28-year-old striker had completed a 19-million-US-dollar transfer from Nantes to Cardiff City two days earlier. Pilot David Ibbotson, 59, also died in the crash.

Sala's body was recovered from the underwater wreckage on February 7 but Ibbotson has yet to be found.

Among those expected to attend the funeral are Cardiff manager Neil Warnock and the Premier League club's CEO Ken Choo. Nantes will be represented by defender Nicolas Pallois and general secretary Loic Morin.

Sala's boyhood team San Martin de Progreso will also hold a public vigil at the club's training complex.

News.Az

News.Az