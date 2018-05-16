Samad Seyidov: I’ve been interrogated for 3 hours

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Samad Seyidov said on Wednesday that he has been interrogated for 3 hours by the organization’s Independent Investigation Body.

The questions were repeated many times during the interrogation, Seyidov told a press conference, APA reports.

“We were pressured to admit that we are engaged in other activities in the [PACE], and then your names will not be included in any list and you will not face sanctions. Our course, we did not admit, because all this was fabricated. Their purposes are obvious. They had a biased intention, which they have implemented,” he added.

News.Az

News.Az