Yandex metrika counter

Samir Nuriyev appointed as head of Azerbaijani presidential administration

  • Politics
  • Share
Samir Nuriyev appointed as head of Azerbaijani presidential administration

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a order on the appointment of Samir Nuriyev as head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Trend reports on Nov. 1.

Samir Nuriyev was dismissed from the post of chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture upon another presidential decree.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      