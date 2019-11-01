Samir Nuriyev appointed as head of Azerbaijani presidential administration
Politics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a order on the appointment of Samir Nuriyev as head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, Trend reports on Nov. 1.
Samir Nuriyev was dismissed from the post of chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture upon another presidential decree.
