Samira Efendi makes it to final of Eurovision song contest (VIDEO)

The first 10 finalists of the "Eurovision 2021" international song contest have been determined.

According to the results of the voting of the viewers and the professional jury, the representative of Azerbaijan, the singer Samira Efendi, made it to the final of the contest.

Representatives of Norway, Israel, Russia, Malta, Lithuania, Cyprus, Sweden, Belgium, and Ukraine also proceeded into the final.

The second competitive semi-final will be held on May 20 - upon its completion, all finalists will be determined. The final of Eurovision 2021 will take place on May 22.

News.Az