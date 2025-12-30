Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: S Pen, wider display, smarter design expected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leaks and rumours about Samsung’s next foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 8, are beginning to surface, suggesting several notable upgrades.

Sources including Mirror Pro’s YouTube channel, ET News, and Demon's Tech indicate potential design changes and technical improvements aimed at addressing common foldable phone complaints, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Two versions on the way

According to the leaked reports, Samsung might be releasing two versions of the Z Fold 8. Alongside the standard model, there's talk of a wider variant featuring a 4:3 aspect ratio. The inner display would measure 7.6 inches, which is actually 0.4 inches smaller than the Fold 7, but the real difference lies in the proportions.

The outer display on this wider version is rumoured to be 5.4 inches, designed for quick interactions like checking messages or notifications. The shift to a 4:3 aspect ratio could make it more suitable for watching videos, addressing one of the Fold 7's weaker points. The current squarish design produces noticeable letterboxing when viewing content, which this new format might reduce. Battery capacity might finally increase Battery life has been a consistent issue for foldable phones, and the Z Fold 8 could see an upgrade to 5,000mAh, up from the 4,400mAh in the Fold 7. For users who multitask heavily or use power-intensive apps, that extra capacity could mean noticeably longer usage between charges. Whether this also hints at room for S Pen integration remains unclear, but a larger battery would certainly help offset the demands of dual displays and advanced features. Tackling the crease problem One of the most visible issues with foldable phones is the crease down the middle of the screen. Samsung is reportedly experimenting with laser drilling technology on the metal plate beneath the display, which could result in a smoother, less noticeable fold. It's not just about aesthetics. A less prominent crease could improve the overall experience when reading, browsing or watching content. With Apple rumoured to be entering the foldable market soon, Samsung's focus on refining this detail makes sense. The S Pen might be coming back The Galaxy Z Fold 7 omitted the S Pen to keep the device slimmer, but that decision didn't sit well with everyone. The Z Fold 8 might bring it back, which would be welcome news for anyone who uses their phone for note-taking, sketching or precise navigation. If Samsung manages to include the stylus without adding bulk, it could appeal to a wider range of users, particularly those who value productivity features alongside portability. What it means These leaks paint a picture of a device that's responding to user feedback rather than chasing entirely new territory. Battery life, screen usability and stylus support are practical concerns, and addressing them suggests Samsung is listening to what people actually want from a foldable phone. Whether all these rumours pan out remains to be seen, but if they do, the Z Fold 8 could end up being a more balanced and usable device than its predecessor.

News.Az