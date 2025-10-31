Samsung in talks with Nvidia to supply next-generation HBM4 chips

+ ↺ − 16 px

Samsung Electronics is in “close discussion” with Nvidia to supply its next-generation high-bandwidth memory (HBM4) chips, the company said Friday. The new chips, planned for release next year, are key components for AI processors.

Currently, Nvidia’s main HBM supplier is South Korea’s SK Hynix, which plans to ship HBM4 chips in the fourth quarter and expand sales next year. Samsung has lagged behind in the AI memory chip race but recently reported improved earnings thanks to conventional memory chip demand, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The launch of HBM4 will test Samsung’s ability to regain market leadership. HBM chips stack memory layers vertically to save space and power, enabling faster processing of large AI datasets.

Nvidia confirmed it is collaborating with Samsung and other Korean firms on both HBM3E and HBM4 chips.

