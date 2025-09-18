Samsung, SK, Hyundai announce major hiring plans to boost youth employment in South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

South Korea’s top conglomerates, Samsung Group, SK Group, and Hyundai Motor Group, have announced plans to hire thousands of workers this year in response to President Lee Jae Myung’s call to address declining youth employment.

Samsung revealed it will recruit 60,000 new employees in South Korea over the next five years, averaging about 12,000 hires annually through 2030. The hiring will focus on its key sectors, including semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, and artificial intelligence, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

The move underscores the role of major corporations in tackling youth unemployment while strengthening strategic industries crucial to South Korea’s economic growth.

