Abe assassin apologizes to ex-PM’s family

Tetsuya Yamagami, who pleaded guilty to assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022, apologized to Abe’s family for the first time.

Speaking in court, Yamagami said he was “deeply sorry” for causing the family three and a half years of suffering, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

He reportedly targeted Abe due to alleged ties to the Unification Church, which Yamagami claimed financially ruined his family. Abe’s widow, Akie, described the loss as an enduring sorrow. The case has sparked broader scrutiny of the church in Japan and South Korea.

