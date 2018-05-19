Sangachal terminal ready for first commercial deliveries from Shah Deniz 2

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sangachal oil and gas terminal in Azerbaijan is ready for the first commercial deliveries of gas from the Phase 2 of development of Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz fiel

Reportedly, 10, 000 people were involved in peak construction, which took 50 million man hours.

BP’s Sangachal terminal in Azerbaijan meets world safety standards and now is ready for first commercial deliveries in 2018, said the company, according to Trend.

Within the implementation of Shah Deniz Stage 2, gas production will increase from 9 to 25 billion cubic meters per year. The produced gas will be exported to Turkey and the European markets through the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of the Trans-Anatolian (TANAP) and Trans-Adriatic (TAP) gas pipelines.

A contract for development of the Shah Deniz offshore field was signed on June 4, 1996. The field's reserves are estimated at 1.2 trillion cubic meters of gas.

The shareholders in the contract are BP (operator - 28.8 percent), AzSD (10 percent), SGC Upstream (6.7 percent), Petronas (15.5 percent), Lukoil (10 percent), NIOC (10 percent) and TPAO (19 percent).

News.Az

