SAP shares head for biggest daily fall since 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

Shares in SAP, Europe’s largest software maker, were set for their steepest daily fall since October 2020 on Thursday, sliding more than 10% after earnings failed to halt a selloff that has erased about $150 billion from the company’s market value since its 2025 peak.

The German group reported fourth-quarter revenue that met market expectations, but disappointed investors with weaker-than-expected cloud backlog figures and a 2026 cloud revenue forecast that fell short of estimates, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“Sap needed an all-round acceleration to fight the trough sector sentiment, and with puts and takes in the update we see shares underperforming,” said Citi analyst Balajee Tirupati.

SAP’s stock has also been weighed down by broader concerns affecting software companies in Europe and on Wall Street, particularly growing fears over disruption linked to advances in artificial intelligence.

By 0852 GMT, SAP shares were down around 11%, after earlier touching their lowest level since June 2024.

News.Az