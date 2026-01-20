Wall Street banks brace for Trump’s credit card cap push

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. banks are facing mounting uncertainty after President Donald Trump called for a one-year cap on credit card interest rates at 10%, a proposal that has rattled financial markets and left lenders scrambling for clarity on how — or whether — it will be enforced.

Trump announced the plan on January 10, saying the cap should take effect on January 20. The statement triggered an immediate dip in bank share prices, with industry leaders warning that such a cap could restrict consumer access to credit. However, the White House has yet to provide details on enforcement mechanisms or legal authority for the measure, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Regulatory experts say a mandatory cap would likely require congressional legislation, something similar proposals have failed to achieve in the past. Still, banks are taking the president’s remarks seriously, holding internal discussions and opening communication with the administration to assess potential outcomes.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett has floated an alternative approach: voluntary “Trump cards” — new low-interest credit cards offered by banks without legal compulsion. Analysts suggest this could become a compromise solution if legislation stalls.

As of now, there is no legal or regulatory requirement for banks to comply. Industry insiders say this lack of guidance has created confusion ahead of the proposed start date. Banking executives have reportedly prepared for direct outreach from administration officials, while trade groups are gearing up to intensify lobbying efforts against any binding cap.

The proposal is widely seen as part of Trump’s broader strategy to address voter concerns over cost-of-living pressures ahead of congressional elections. The White House has described the rate cap as a “demand” from the president, though it has not outlined penalties for non-compliance.

Credit card lending remains a major profit driver for large banks, meaning a strict cap could impact future earnings. Analysts say lenders may respond by introducing new low-interest products with fewer perks — such as no-frills cards without reward programs — or offering reduced credit limits to manage risk.

Some banks, including Bank of America, already offer basic low-rate card options, making such a shift feasible if political pressure intensifies.

Market analysts warn that ongoing policy uncertainty could fuel volatility in bank stocks until a clear regulatory path emerges.

For now, Wall Street is watching Washington closely — waiting to see whether Trump’s proposal becomes policy or negotiating leverage.

News.Az