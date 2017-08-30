Yandex metrika counter

Sargsyan visits occupied Karabakh

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan has visited the separatist "NKR", Oxu.Az reports referring to the Armenian media.

According to the information, the Armenian President will take part in the festivities organized on the occasion of the 26th anniversary of the proclamation of the separatist regime in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

News.Az


