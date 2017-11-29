Sargsyan was not supported even by fellow party members, or when political failure and betrayal march in step

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the eve of the Eastern Partnership Summit, the European People's Party (EPP), of which the Republican Party of Serzh Sargsyan is an associate member, adopted the Statement.

The Statement "reaffirms the full support of the countries of the EU and its members for the principle of the territorial integrity of countries within their internationally recognized borders." In this regard, the Armenian Republican Party had to approve this statement with its own special opinion, in which it as usually tried to interpret the "right of nations to self-determination" as a "key" principle of international law. However, against the backdrop of the consolidated position of the EPP in support for the territorial integrity of the partner countries in the Eastern Partnership within their internationally recognized borders, Armenia's attempts to disavow it seem mildly inconclusive. By the way, at the Eastern Partnership Summit the Armenian delegation tried to do the same in the text of the final Joint Statement of Heads of State and Government. But the prospect of total loneliness on this issue forced them to withdraw their offer at the last moment. The territorial integrity of the partners was supported without any reservations ... But how Sargsyan justified himself to Armenpress?

But that's not all ... The Republican Party of Armenia led by Sargsyan, being a member of the European People's Party, joined the aforementioned statement on the Eastern Partnership Summit, which is dominated by tough anti-Russian rhetoric! For example, the EPP statement stresses that "through continuing aggression against Ukraine, the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula and the continuing occupation of the two Georgian regions, Russia violates the principles and commitments specified in the UN Charter, the Helsinki Final Act of 1975 and the Paris Charter of 1990". The statement says that 'Russia's policy on hybrid threats, misinformation, including destabilizing activity and propaganda, undermines European security as a whole.' The European People's Party 'calls on Russia to immediately release the citizens of Ukraine illegally detained both in Russia itself and in the illegally occupied territories of Ukraine.' The EPP 'welcomes the unity of action of the EU member states towards Russia, whose military presence in the region has grown in recent years, ... encourages EU member states to consider strengthening personal restrictive measures against those responsible for the serious deterioration of the human rights situation in the occupied territory of the Crimea.' The Republican Party of Armenia joined this Statement, thereby supporting the points directed against its main ally, Russia. And this was done by the party, whose leader is the President of Armenia - Russia's outpost Russia in the Caucasus ... When the political fiasco and betrayal of the allies occur simultaneously - this is already a symptom. The symptom of the beginning of the end...

