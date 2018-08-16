Sargsyan's party declares split between Russia and Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The government of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan follows the path of political nihilism.

Oxu.Az reports with reference to RIA Novosti that the due statement came from Eduard Sharmazanov, the vice speaker of parliament, the press secretary of the Republican party headed by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan.

"Pashinyan had two ways - to become the head of the government or the revolutionary committee, in my opinion, he is following the path of the head of the revolutionary committee.

The government leaves everything bad in the past, taking the good and so moving forward, and the Revolutionary Committee, like the Bolsheviks, erases everything, both good and bad.

Today it is obvious that Pashinyan's government is following the path of political nihilism," Sharmazanov said.

In his opinion, the authorities interfere in the work of law enforcement bodies, in particular, the presumption of innocence is rejected, arrests for personal and political reasons are held.

"In foreign policy, it is obvious that not everything is good in the Armenian-Russian relations, although the opposite is asserted, there were problems that contradict the interests of Armenia.

A "ping-pong" policy is being conducted, problems have arisen with the 102nd Russian military base, accusations against CSTO Secretary General Yury Khachaturov, a statement of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov," the vice speaker of the parliament said.

He stressed that the number one task for Armenia is not the fight against corruption, not the issues of revolution or counter-revolution, but the security of the country and deepening of cooperation within the framework of the EAEC and CSTO.

"If he can (Pashinyan) do this, let him do it, and everything else is minor issues," Sharmazanov said.

He also said that he did not make a mistake by voting against Pashinyan's candidacy in May.

"He's not a good prime minister. What does it mean to split Armenia into revolutionaries and counter-revolutionaries? Where are we going, to the dictatorship?

He talks about a spasmodic development, but how many jobs are open, how much investment came from the diaspora?" added the vice-speaker.

News.Az

