Sasna Tsrer group’s leader goes on hunger strike

Sasna Tsrer armed group members Pavel Manukyan and Armen Bilyan said that they went on hunger strike.

"Particularly in connection with my precautionary measure [of custody], today I declare in court I’m going on hunger strike as a means of fighting," The group's leader Manukyan said, adding that he also refuses all types of medical aid until the precautionary measure of custody implemented against him is commuted.

Another Sasna Tsrer member Armen Bilyan said he also joins the hunger strike, News.am reported.

Defendants Pavel Manukyan, Armen Bilyan, and Smbat Barseghyan are still in custody in connection with the criminal case involving the ten-member Sasna Tsrer armed group.

Earlier, the precautionary measure of custody that was implemented for the seven other defendants was commuted, and they were released from custody on the basis of personal pledges by several MPs.

The Sasna Tsrer armed group had taken over a police patrol regiment building in Yerevan, held hostages, but surrendered in July 2016. Three police officers were killed during the two-week standoff.

