Satellite image reveals US aircraft carrier’s movement toward Iran

This photograph captured on April 5 by the European Space Agency's Sentinel-2 satellites shows the U.S. aircraft carrier exiting the Strait of Malacca and entering the Indian Ocean en route to the Red Sea. Copernicus Browser/European Space Agency

New satellite imagery shows the USS Carl Vinson entering the Indian Ocean through the Malacca Straits, marking a significant increase in the U.S. military's presence in the region.

This move comes as tensions with Iran and the Houthis in Yemen escalate, signaling the potential for a more aggressive U.S. stance in the coming days and weeks, News.Az reports, citing Newsweek.

The USS Carl Vinson, originally deployed in the western Pacific, has now moved into the Indian Ocean, on its way to join the USS Harry S. Truman in the Middle East. This increased U.S. naval presence comes amid escalating tensions with Iran and its support for Houthi rebels.

With two aircraft carriers the U.S. now has a formidable strike force in the region. The combined presence of the Carl Vinson, the Harry S. Truman, and B-2 stealth bombers stationed at Diego Garcia dramatically enhances the U.S.'s ability to carry out air and missile strikes, heightening the potential for wider military action.

Satellite imagery and maritime data indicate that the USS Carl Vinson with its strike group, which includes the USS Princeton and USS Sterett, has transited through the Malacca Straits into the Indian Ocean.

The redeployment of the Carl Vinson comes as U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering indirect nuclear talks with Iran and preparing the ground for military strikes. Meanwhile, the U.S. military continues to carry out strikes against the Houthis. The Iran-backed group began attacking commercial ships in the Red Sea in late 2023, saying it was acting in solidarity with the Palestinians after the Israel-Hamas war erupted in Gaza.

