Saudi AI firm Humain announces 6-gigawatt data centre project and new AI operating system

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi artificial intelligence company Humain has revealed plans to build roughly 6 gigawatts of data centre capacity and launch its new AI operating system, Humain 1.

CEO Tareq Amin made the announcement on Monday during the Fortune Conference in Riyadh, highlighting the company’s ambitious expansion in the AI and data infrastructure sector, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The project reflects Saudi Arabia’s growing push into AI and digital innovation, with Humain aiming to strengthen the kingdom’s position in advanced technology and large-scale computing capabilities.

Amin emphasized that the data centre expansion will support Humain’s AI operations and broader initiatives, potentially positioning the company as a major player in the global AI ecosystem.

News.Az