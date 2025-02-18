Saudi Arabia and Kyrgyzstan strengthen cooperation in social sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 18, Minister of Labor, Social Security, and Migration Ravshanbek Sabirov met with Ibrahim Radi Alradi, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kyrgyzstan.

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia in the social and humanitarian sphere, the implementation of friendly cooperation projects in charitable support for vulnerable citizens and families, News.Az reports citing Akipress.

The sides confirmed their interest in expanding cooperation in the field of employment of Kyrgyz citizens in Saudi Arabia.

Sabirov proposed concluding an agreement on organized employment of Kyrgyz citizens, emphasizing the importance of bilateral cooperation in the implementation of pre-training and advanced training programs.

25 tons of dates have been delivered to Kyrgyzstan annually since 2022 as part of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center project.

Saudi Arabia also distributes food packages to vulnerable families through another humanitarian project, the Food Basket. Each food basket includes flour, vegetable oil, sugar, rice, legumes and other essential products purchased at local markets.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to expand humanitarian cooperation in providing housing and building rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities in the cities of Bishkek and Osh.

News.Az