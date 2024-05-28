Saudi Arabia opens a new luxury Red Sea resort

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia has unveiled its latest ultra-luxurious resort destination. Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, has opened on a remote island in the Red Sea, with nightly rates starting at SAR9,913 (around $2,640).

This makes it the most expensive hotel not just in Saudi Arabia, but in the entire region, eclipsing even the iconic seven-star Burj Al Arab in Dubai and comes as part of that country’s push to be a global high-end tourism leader.Nujuma is one of only seven Ritz-Carlton Reserves worldwide, a brand that promises the utmost in exclusivity and luxury for the intrepid traveller seeking out the most remote and unspoiled corners of the globe.According to Tony Coveney, the general manager overseeing both Nujuma and the nearby St. Regis Red Sea Resort, the properties are "designed to be in very remote, private places for people who are explorers and actively seek out these locations," a press release noted.Accessible only by electric vehicle, luxury yacht, or seaplane, Nujuma is set on a pristine island fringed by an untouched coral reef teeming with marine life, part of the vast 28,000 square kilometre Red Sea destination being developed by Saudi Arabia.Its 63 villas, each shaped like a shell and designed by acclaimed architects Foster + Partners, offer complete privacy and seclusion amidst this natural paradise.But such exclusivity comes at a premium. The resort's entry-level beach villas will set you back over $2,600 per night, while the top-tier three-bedroom Royal Nujuma Villa commands a staggering nightly rate exceeding $20,000.According to Coveney, it combines exceptional products, unparalleled service, and a truly rarefied experience steeped in Saudi culture and hospitality.For the ultra-wealthy seeking the ultimate in lavish seclusion and cultural immersion, Nujuma seems poised to become Saudi Arabia's newest ultra-exclusive enclave.The project is part of a wider push on the Red Sea to go uber-luxury but don’t let that bother you. Cheaper projects are coming online, also.

News.Az