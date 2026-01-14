Saudi Arabia tells Iran its land and airspace won't be used in strike

Saudi Arabia tells Iran its land and airspace won't be used in strike

+ ↺ − 16 px

Saudi Arabia has informed Iran that it will not permit its airspace or territory to be used for attacks against the country, two sources close to the kingdom’s government told AFP on Wednesday, as Washington threatens Tehran with potential military strikes.

The message was conveyed as the United States warned it could respond to an Iranian government crackdown on protests, while Tehran has said it would strike US military and shipping assets in the event of a new attack, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“Saudi Arabia has informed Tehran directly that it will not be part of any military action taken against it, and that its territory and airspace will not be used for that purpose,” a source close to the Saudi military told AFP.

A second source close to the government confirmed that message had been communicated to Tehran.

The US has military assets in the Gulf, including in Saudi Arabia.

News.Az