Saudi delegation visits Azerbaijan's National Defense University

On January 8, the Rector of the National Defense University, Major General Gunduz Abdulov met with a delegation of the National Defense University of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia led by Major General Nayed Atagan Al-Mutairi, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan, News.az reports via the Defense Ministry.

The guests were provided with a briefing on the National Defense University's establishment history, education system and main activity areas. Detailed information on the positive results of successful reforms carried out in the Azerbaijan Army in the field of military education was given.During the meeting, a detailed exchange of views was held on further expanding the exchange of experience between Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the field of military education, the implementation of joint projects, as well as on other issues of interest.

News.Az