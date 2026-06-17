Saudi refinery hit by drones still below full capacity: TotalEnergies

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Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of French petroleum firm TotalEnergies, has given an update to the French Parliament on the company’s Saudi Arabia-based refinery, which was hit by drones in April, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Speaking at a ⁠hearing convened ⁠by the Economic Affairs Committee ‌of the lower house, the National Assembly, on the Middle East crisis, Pouyanne said the refinery will probably not be fully repaired until the beginning of 2027.

News.Az