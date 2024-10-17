Scholz backs German government’s decision to resume arms exports to Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Thursday backed his government's decision to resume arms exports to Israel, despite the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels as he arrived at a summit of EU leaders, Scholz said they would discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and their support for Israel against Palestinian group Hamas, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. “For me, it is clear that supporting Israel also means that we must ensure Israel's ability to defend itself time and again, for example by supplying military goods or weapons,” he said.Scholz also noted that while fighting Hamas, Israel must respect international law, allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and refrain from steps that could lead to wider escalation in the region.His comments came after local media reported that Germany had resumed its arms exports to Israel last week after receiving assurances from Tel Aviv that it would not use the weapons to commit genocide.The Greens Party, which is part of Scholz's ruling coalition, is said to have blocked the export of weapons of war to Israel in the past months, fearing that deliveries may constitute violations of international law.

News.Az