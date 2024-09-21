Scholz says Germany will not provide Ukraine with missiles capable of reaching Moscow

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has reaffirmed that Germany will not supply Ukraine with Taurus cruise missiles that can reach up to 500 kilometers.

"Although many people put pressure on me, I will not deliver cruise missiles that are capable of reaching as far as Moscow," he said at a meeting with local residents in municipality of Niedergorsdorf (the federal state of Brandenburg), News.Az reports, citing foreign media "I can assure you and I assure you here, on this very spot that I will stick to this stance," Scholz added.In addition, the chancellor once again emphasized the need to explore ways in order to peacefully resolve the Ukraine conflict."Now it is high time to study what possibilities are there," Scholz said.However, he does not agree that peace talks could be an alternative to Germany’s support for Ukraine. "It is naive," the German chancellor said.Kyiv has long been asking Berlin to ship Taurus cruise missiles. They have been compared to the UK’s Storm Shadow, which have already been given to Ukraine. However, the German-Swedish missiles have a slightly longer range.On Thursday, Germany updated the list of weapons that it transferred to Kyiv to include 22 Leopard 1A5 tanks with spare parts, three Gepard self-propelled air defense systems, drones and other weapons. It was also reported that Germany plans to allocate 397 million euros in short-term additional military aid to Kyiv.Germany, the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US, has committed a total of about 28 billion euros in past and future spending on military support to Kyiv.

News.Az