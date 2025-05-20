School knife rampage leaves at least three injured in Finland -VIDEO

At least three people have been injured in an act of violence at a Finnish school, the police said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that the perpetrator had been apprehended, News.Az reports citing CNBC.

Police in the city of Pirkkala received reports of violence from the Vähäjärvi School at 10.42am local time, and sent armed officers to deal with the incident, reportedly a knife attack that took place during a school break.

Local newspaper Iltalehti has reported that the alleged perpetrator, a 16-year-old boy who has been planning the attack for six months, sent a manifesto to their offices in which he said he intended to stab girls at the school before surrendering to cops.

Video footage apparently taken from inside the school showed at least five police cars and vans rushing to the school, which teaches around 1,500 students.

Cops are still at the school, and are continuing their investigation. They are reportedly working to remove the students from the school's grounds.

Local media reported that a Rapid Response Unit was seen rushing to the school.

Officials said that those who were hurt did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

A mother of a child who attends the school told local media that its leadership team sent out a 'red alert' and ordered students to go to their classrooms.

News.Az