Schwabe is political terrorist, illegally seizing power in PACE, says Azerbaijani MP

German MP Frank Schwabe is a political terrorist, illegally seizing power in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Samad Seyidov, Azerbaijani MP, Chairman of the International Relations and Interparliamentary Relations Committee of the Milli Majlis, said on X, News.Az reports.

“Schwabe has revealed his true face. He's a mercenary politician, bringing shame upon himself, his country, and the Council of Europe. He's a political terrorist, illegally seizing power in PACE and destroying not only this organization but also the European integration idea,” MP Seyidov stressed.

News.Az