Scientists develop AI system for designing metamaterials

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Researchers have taken a new step toward creating what scientists describe as a “ChatGPT for metamaterials,” developing an artificial intelligence system designed to help generate and optimize advanced material structures more efficiently.

According to the report, the system is intended to simplify the design process for metamaterials, which are engineered materials created to produce properties not normally found in nature. These materials are used in fields including aerospace, telecommunications, medicine and energy systems, News.Az reports, citing Engineering-Designer.

Scientists said traditional metamaterial development is often slow and computationally expensive because researchers must test huge numbers of possible structures and configurations. The new AI-based approach aims to speed up that process by allowing systems to predict and generate effective designs more rapidly.

The researchers explained that the model can analyze relationships between structure and performance, helping scientists identify promising material configurations without relying solely on lengthy simulations and manual testing.

The report said the project draws inspiration from large language models such as ChatGPT, using AI to generate possible design solutions in response to specific engineering goals and requirements.

Experts involved in the research believe the technology could eventually assist engineers in creating customized metamaterials for specialized industrial and scientific applications.

The development is seen as part of a broader trend of applying generative artificial intelligence to scientific research and engineering, where AI systems are increasingly being used to accelerate discovery and product development.

News.Az