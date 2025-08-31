SCO summit seen as opportunity for China to project itself as a stable global power for peace

As Chinese President Xi Jinping hosts world leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, he is sending a clear message: China seeks to present itself as a reliable, stabilizing force committed to safeguarding peace and standing as a champion of the developing world.

the SCO’s two-day summit, News.Az reports citing the South China Morning Post Xi launched a flurry of Chinese diplomacy in the northern city of Tianjin on Saturday by meeting five state leaders and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres ahead of Sunday’s start to

He told Guterres that China was a “source of stability and certainty” amid global changes and that “history teaches that multilateralism, solidarity and cooperation are the right way to address global challenges”.

Xi also called for joint efforts to “ revitalise the authority and vitality” of the United Nations to become the central platform for addressing global affairs.

Some 30 world leaders and heads of international organisations are expected to show up for the SCO summit – an event China’s foreign ministry is billing as the “largest in SCO history” and “one of the most important activities this year for China’s head-of-state diplomacy and home-ground diplomacy”.

Analysts said the world would be watching to see how Beijing tried to position itself as a global power at a time of rising geopolitical tensions.

In his welcome to Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday, the Chinese leader said the two countries should make “greater contributions to maintaining world peace and stability” and promote global development and prosperity.