Scotland, Spain, Switzerland and Belgium book spots at 2026 World Cup

Scotland produced a sensational late surge to defeat Denmark 4–2 in Glasgow on Tuesday, securing their place at the 2026 World Cup with a pair of spectacular injury-time goals from Kieran Tierney and Kenny McLean.

Spain, Switzerland, Belgium and Austria also confirmed qualification on a decisive night of European action, News.Az reports.

Scotland, level at 2–2 as the match entered stoppage time, were on the brink of elimination while Denmark appeared poised to top Group C. But Tierney curled in a superb long-range strike three minutes into added time before McLean sealed the victory with an audacious lob over Kasper Schmeichel from the halfway line in the 98th minute. The result sends Steve Clarke’s men to their first World Cup since 1998.

Switzerland booked their sixth consecutive World Cup appearance after a composed 1–1 draw away to Kosovo. With a six-goal buffer ensuring safety, Ruben Vargas gave the Swiss the lead early in the second half before Florent Muslija equalised.

Euro 2024 champions Spain also secured qualification with a 2–2 draw against Türkiye in Seville. Dani Olmo opened the scoring before Deniz Gül and Salih Özcan struck back for the visitors, the first goals Spain conceded in qualifying. Mikel Oyarzabal netted after the hour mark to maintain Spain’s unbeaten run and guarantee their spot.

Belgium stormed into next year’s tournament with a dominant 7–0 victory over Liechtenstein in Liège. Manchester City winger Jérémy Doku scored twice, as did Charles De Ketelaere, with Hans Vanaken, Brandon Mechele and Alexis Saelemaekers adding to the rout.

Austria clinched their place thanks to a 1–1 draw against Bosnia, after Haris Tabaković’s early goal was cancelled out by Michael Gregoritsch. In the same group, Wales overwhelmed North Macedonia 7–1, with Harry Wilson netting a hat-trick from set pieces. North Macedonia still secured a play-off place through their Nations League ranking.

Romania defeated San Marino 7–0 and, like Sweden—who drew 1–1 with Slovenia—earned a route to the play-offs via the Nations League.

The expanded 16-team European play-offs will determine four additional qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup, hosted across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

