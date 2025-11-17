Yandex metrika counter

Portugal and Norway qualify for 2026 FIFA World Cup

Photo: Al Jazeera

Portugal booked their spot at the 2026 World Cup with a 9-1 thrashing of Armenia, securing top spot in Group F. Bruno Fernandes and Joao Neves scored hat-tricks in the absence of suspended Cristiano Ronaldo.

Meanwhile, Norway returned to the World Cup for the first time since 1998, defeating Italy 4-1 in Milan, with Erling Haaland scoring twice, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Ireland clinched a playoff place after a dramatic 3-2 win over Hungary.


